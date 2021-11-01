Crafter's Lounge shares Halloween spirit with kids

GREAT FALLS — Halloween isn’t all about trick-or-treating and getting as much candy as your bag can fill - there are other fun ways to celebrate the holiday and that is what the Crafter’s Lounge offered this weekend with a Halloween-themed arts and crafts class.

Owner Tammy Suek says Halloween is a great time and wanted to give kids something else to do during the weekend.

Kids learned how to make different monsters such as witches, mummies, and skeletons and were able to take their newly made monsters back home with them.

“There’s not much in Great Falls for kids for Halloween except for trick-or-treating downtown or some other things I know,” Suek said. “I enjoy crafting and the kids have been great this weekend. It was very busy and fortunately they were all evenly spaced out. They’re so proud of what they made.”