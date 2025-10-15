Crash investigated in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with several other vehicles in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
The agency said that at about 8:25 a.m. officers were dispatched to a "traffic incident in progress" when several 911 callers reported a vehicle traveling southbound from River Drive on 15th Street had collided with several vehicles.
The vehicle was finally stopped in the parking of a bank on the 1700 block of 10th Avenue South, where there is still a "large police presence."
Officers are investigating to determined what happened.
We also received reports that several schools briefly implemented "shelter in place" procedures as a precaution.
There is no word yet on whether the driver has been arrested or is facing criminal charges.
We will update you if we get more information.
GFPS safety procedures:
- Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.
- Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!
- Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.
- Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.
- Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time.
Click here to visit the Safety page on the GFPS website for more information.