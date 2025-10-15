Crash investigated in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with several other vehicles in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The agency said that at about 8:25 a.m. officers were dispatched to a "traffic incident in progress" when several 911 callers reported a vehicle traveling southbound from River Drive on 15th Street had collided with several vehicles.

Great Falls Police Department

The vehicle was finally stopped in the parking of a bank on the 1700 block of 10th Avenue South, where there is still a "large police presence."

Officers are investigating to determined what happened.

We also received reports that several schools briefly implemented "shelter in place" procedures as a precaution.

There is no word yet on whether the driver has been arrested or is facing criminal charges.

We will update you if we get more information.



GFPS safety procedures:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time.

Click here to visit the Safety page on the GFPS website for more information.