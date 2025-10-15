Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash investigated in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with several other vehicles in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The agency said that at about 8:25 a.m. officers were dispatched to a "traffic incident in progress" when several 911 callers reported a vehicle traveling southbound from River Drive on 15th Street had collided with several vehicles.

Crash in Great Falls on October 15, 2025

The vehicle was finally stopped in the parking of a bank on the 1700 block of 10th Avenue South, where there is still a "large police presence."

Officers are investigating to determined what happened.

We also received reports that several schools briefly implemented "shelter in place" procedures as a precaution.

There is no word yet on whether the driver has been arrested or is facing criminal charges.

We will update you if we get more information.

GFPS safety procedures:

  • Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety.  Parents should follow emergency notifications.
  • Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat.  All staff and students are locked in rooms.  No one IN or OUT!
  • Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.
  • Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.
  • Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time.

Click here to visit the Safety page on the GFPS website for more information.

