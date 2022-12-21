Crash is slowing traffic at busy Great Falls intersection

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls where at least one person has been injured.

It happened at about 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 9th Street.

The Great Falls Police Department says that 9th Street is closed between 9th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South, and portions of 10th Avenue South are closed.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes or expect delays as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

At this point, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

The GFPD noted: "Please slow down and allow plenty of room for stopping. Do not try to beat a yellow light or dart across coming traffic while turning left. The roads and cold conditions make for very dangerous driving."

We will update you if we get more information.

