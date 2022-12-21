Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Crash is slowing traffic at busy Great Falls intersection

Crash in Great Falls (December 21, 2022)
KIM FOX
Crash in Great Falls (December 21, 2022)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 13:25:49-05

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls where at least one person has been injured.

It happened at about 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 9th Street.

The Great Falls Police Department says that 9th Street is closed between 9th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South, and portions of 10th Avenue South are closed.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes or expect delays as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

At this point, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

The GFPD noted: "Please slow down and allow plenty of room for stopping. Do not try to beat a yellow light or dart across coming traffic while turning left. The roads and cold conditions make for very dangerous driving."

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App