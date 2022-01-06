Crash is slowing traffic in Great Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that traffic is backed up along 10th Avenue South on the west side of Great Falls due a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash is just a little west of the Warden Bridge (10 Ave S bridge).

MDT says:

Travelers can expect the following: Crash full blockage multiple vehicles until further notice.

WESTBOUND ROAD BLOCKED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. ADVISE ALTERNATE ROUTE.

There are no reports of injuries at this point.

Roads across Great Falls and the region are snow-covered and icy in most places.