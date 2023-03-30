Watch Now
Crash on Wednesday evening in Great Falls

MTN News
Posted at 10:22 PM, Mar 29, 2023
Several people have reported that there was a two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Witnesses report that it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at or near the intersection of First Avenue North and 23rd Street.

One person said it appeared that the two vehicles collided, and one then crashed into a nearby tree.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

