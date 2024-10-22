Crash slowing traffic along River Drive in Great Falls

The GFPD posted at 8:35am: "The crash scene is clear and traffic is moving normally. Thanks for your patience and cooperation as we worked to ensure safety for all involved."



(1st REPORT, 8:05am) A "minor injury crash" is affecting traffic along River Drive North in Great Falls, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

The GFPD said at about 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday that the crash is at or near the 2100 block of River Drive North.

The crash is causing some road blockage so drivers are being rerouted.

If you normally use River Drive North to travel this time of day, please use an alternate route, or expect delays.



There is no word at this point on the vehicles involved, nor the cause.

We will update you if we get more information.

