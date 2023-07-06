Crash slowing traffic along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls

We have received reports of a car crash along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

It reportedly happened just after 3 p.m. just west of 20th Street, close to Horizon Credit Union and Taco Bell.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

Traffic through the area is backed up as emergency crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

We will update you if we get more information.



(UPDATE, 4:10 pm) A witness tells us the scene has been cleared and traffic is moving normally.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter