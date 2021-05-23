Crashes slowing traffic in Great Falls (Sunday May 23)

GREAT FALLS — A crash along Smelter Avenue NE is slowing traffic in Great Falls.

Initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles are involved; at this point, there are no reports of serious injuries, nor the cause.

The crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Smelter Avenue NE and 8th Street NE.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible for a while, or prepare for delays.

Responding agencies include the Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Fire Rescue.

There is also a crash slowing traffic near the underpass along 1st Avenue North near the bridge; at this point, there are no reports of serious injuries:

Crash between River Drive and Park Drive North Cassandra Soto - MTN

We will update you if we get more information.