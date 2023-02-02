Watch Now
Crews respond to house fire in Great Falls

<i>Great Falls Fire Rescue</i>
Posted at 7:54 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 10:06:00-05

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Great Falls. It is in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue South and 13th Street.

Initial reports indicate the fire began at about 6:00 a.m.

The battalion chief at the scene tells KRTV that no one was home at the time, and that the damage has made the house "not livable."

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue asks that people avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

We will update you when we get more information, including how you can help the people affected by the fire.

