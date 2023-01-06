Watch Now
Crews tackle small fire just west of Great Falls

Firefighters responded to a small fire near Stuckey Road and Vaughn Road on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 22:03:44-05

It happened at about 3 pm.

There were no injuries, and no damage to any structures.

Responding agencies included Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and Vaughn Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

