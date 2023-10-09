Crimestoppers forum will discuss upcoming public safety levy

Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers will host a panel discussion about the proposed public safety levy on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Alliance For Youth Marshall Family Hall (3220 11th Avenue South).

The public safety levy will be on the November 7th ballot.

Scheduled to appear on the panel are members of the Great Falls city administration, municipal court and legal office, police and fire departments, and business representatives.

A news release from Crimestoppers says the forum is designed to ensure “all facts are known to members of the community prior to the public safety levy election ballot.”

The levy is designed to increase funding for police, fire, legal, and court-related issues. The City of Great Falls has a "frequently asked questions" website about the levy (link).

Regardless of your opinion on the levy, Crimestoppers still wants you to attend the forum.

Ahead of a similar forum in August, Sandra Guynn, president of Great Falls-Cascade County Crimestoppers, said, “My goal… whether somebody agrees with the levy or not, if they don't plan to vote for it, that's okay. That's a personal choice. But at least be educated about it, learn about it, and then make your decision based upon that.”

After the speaker presentations, audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel. The event is free and all are welcome.

If you can’t attend in person, you can watch via Facebook Live on the Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers Facebook page.

For more information, contact Sandra at 406-836-7081, or guynn6@gmail.com.



TRENDING

Video from August 2023:

