Sweet spot: Crumbl Cookies in Great Falls celebrates anniversary

GREAT FALLS — Crumbl Cookies in Great Falls (website) at 2114 10th Avenue South (between Target and Albertson) is celebrating its one-year anniversary today. The Great Falls franchise is owned and operated by Andrea and James Holyoak.

Andrea said, "Great Falls was such a good opportunity. It's got the college here, it's got the two rival high schools that are so fun to kind of play off of. And so we thought the Great Falls would be a good option for us. And it has proved to be true like it has been such a great city to be a part of.

MTN News Crumbl Cookies in Great Falls celebrates anniversary

General manager Hilary Sassler said, "I love it. I love helping Great Falls grow. That's something Great Falls really needs in the community and I love seeing that more places are opening, new opportunities are coming. We love to support local ourselves, treating our employees to lunch and things like that. It's really great that we've been here a year and nothing slowed down and we're just going to keep going and hoping Great Falls keeps loving us."

There are four other locations in Montana: Helena, Missoula, Billings, and Bozeman. The franchise was founded in Utah in 2017, and has grown to more than 300 locations in 36 states.

