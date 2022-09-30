A line out the door signaled the official grand opening of Crumbl Cookies in Great Falls on Friday, September 30, 2022.

It’s located at 2114 10th Avenue South, between Target and Albertson.

MTN News Crumbl Cookies in Great Falls

It officially opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and will stay open until midnight today - and again from 8 a.m. until midnight on Saturday.

The cookie shop will offer take-out and curbside service, and delivery will be available starting on Wednesday, October 5th.

MTN News Crumbl Cookies in Great Falls

The cookie menu will rotate each Monday, but two flavors, milk chocolate chip and the pink sugar cookie, will be on the menu every week.

The Great Falls franchise is owned and operated by Andrea and James Holyoak. Andrea said they are excited about the opportunity and becoming part of the Great Falls community.

Crumbl Cookie officially opens in Great Falls

A "soft opening" was held Thursday and Andrea was surprised how busy it was: "We were so busy from the moment we opened until the moment we closed. We all collapsed at the end of the day. It was incredible. I think my favorite thing about it is everybody has been so supportive and friendly and welcoming. This is a great community.”

She said her husband is a Montana native and wanted to open a Crumbl Cookies in Montana, and Great Falls was a location that the company had available.

MTN News Crumbl Cookies in Great Falls

The Crumbl website states: "The frequency and timing of Crumbl’s rotating menu evolved over the course of a year until its iconic four flavor weekly rotation was officially established in December 2018. Since then, new flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved."

There are four other locations in Montana: Helena, Missoula, Billings, and Bozeman. The franchise was founded in Utah in 2017, and has grown to more than 300 locations in 36 states.



TRENDING ARTICLES

