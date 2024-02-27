Coming up on Wednesday, D.A. Davidson will host a career fair here in Great Falls for the community to learn about the company. Candidates will even receive on-the-spot interviews.



“This is actually the first career fair that D.A. Davidson has done locally in Great Falls,” said senior HR business partner Kerry Datillo. “It's something that we're really excited about welcoming the community in and kind of introducing them to the variety of different roles that are available at Davidson.”

These positions include various roles within the operations department, the IT department, the Davidson Trust Company and more.

“Davidson defines its’ company’s values using kind of an acronym with the word ‘BISON’, since that's our mascot, and so a piece of that, you know, the ‘B’ is for business ethics, ‘I’ is for investing in our associates, and that's something to me as a human resources professional that's very important and it's something I see every day,” Datillo said.

The career fair will be on February 28th from 3-6pm at the D.A. Davidson headquarters in downtown Great Falls at 8 Third Street North

Datillo said, “It’s exciting because you show up with your resumé and then right away will be able to interview for positions that are open with us.”

More information on how you can apply for open positions within D.A. Davidson is available on their Facebook page.