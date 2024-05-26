Dandelion Foundation preps for annual Color Fun Run

GREAT FALLS — The Dandelion Foundation is preparing to host its annual Color Fun Run at West Bank Park.

It will kick-off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The event is the primary fundraiser for the Dandelion Foundation, which works to raise awareness of and prevent domestic violence and child abuse through education.

If you don't know what a color fun run is - people throw colored powder on you as you run, creating a colorful spectacle.

DETAILS



T-shirt and color packet for every registered participant

Registration is only refundable if the event is cancelled

Registration and packet pick-up: 10-11am, Saturday, June 8th at West Bank Park.

All races will begin near the West Bank Park playground.

One-mile and 5K races will be staggered slightly, but close enough together to accommodate families.

No competitive heats; no medals. It's a family friendly fundraising fun run!

SUGGESTIONS



Plan to get colored!

Leaf blowers available for post race clean up

Throw an old blanket or some towels in your car for the drive home

Sunglasses, sunscreen, and hats recommended

West Bank Park is 1600 Fourth Street NE in Great Falls. If you would like to register, click here.

