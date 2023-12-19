Danny Berg Memorial Dinner is on December 25

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Senior Center (1004 Central Avenue) will host the annual Danny Berg Memorial Dinner on Monday, December 25, 2023.

The holiday meal is named for retired Master Sergeant Danny Berg, a former member of the Montana Air National Guard.

Berg created the dinner for people in our community who may not have family or friends to spend the holiday with.

It started because Berg didn’t want anyone to be alone on Christmas. Berg passed away while battling cancer in 2008.

The traditional dinner, complete with dozens of turkeys and lots of trimmings, is made possible by community donations and prepared by volunteers from throughout the Great Falls area including the Montana Air National Guard.

The dinner is free to anyone, and served from noon until 3 p.m.

Deliveries are available. Call 208-284-4543 to schedule a delivery.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, or for more information, call Britta at 406-750-2234, or click here.

