GREAT FALLS — "Kaleidoscope of Fashion" was this year’s theme for the Daughters of the Nile’s annual fundraiser that was held at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls on Saturday, March 2, 2024.



Kaleidoscope of Fashion is the 72nd annual fashion hosted by Great Falls Nile Club #3, a local chapter of Daughters of the Nile, a fraternal organization for women who are related by marriage or birth to a Shriner or Mason.



“Daughters of the Nile was initially founded for socialization of women,” said Laurie Brown, Queen of Sapphira Temple 79 in Helena. "And to build intellectual development and just socialize and get to know each other.”

Since 1924, Daughters of the Nile’s philanthropy has been focused solely on Shriners Children Hospitals, and they have raised over 74 million dollars internationally since their foundation in 1913.

Along with the fashion show, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction were held.

At the yearly events, the Daughters of the Nile honor a local child who has been served by a Shriners Children’s Hospital. This year, the honoree was two-year-old Parker Shirley.

“When Parker came out into the world, his feet were twisted 180 degrees from normal position,” said Mike Shirley, Parker’s father.

Mike and his wife Nikki did not know if their son’s feet were fixable or if their son would ever be able to walk.

They were sent to a pediatric orthopedic specialist in Helena, where they learned that his talus bone (also known as the arch bone) in his right foot was vertical instead of horizontal.

They were then referred to the Shriners Children Hospital in Spokane, Washington for the procedure.

MTN News Daughters of the Nile fundraiser honors Great Falls child

“The Shriners welcomed us into their hospital with open arms,” Mike Shirley said, “Made us feel like everything was gonna be okay, and put us on a path forward to get everything fixed.”

Parker has worked hard and come a long way, now being able to walk, and the Shirleys say he will be able to have a normal childhood. The procedure, which would have cost the Shirley family over $30,000, was free, as the Shriners Children’s Hospital does not send a bill. They will help children, regardless of their financial situation.