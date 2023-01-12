Dead geese along the river in Great Falls

Several people have contacted KRTV in recent days to ask about dead geese along or in the Missouri River. We received the following message:

I don’t know if you received any reports of the dead and dying geese along the river? From my birding friends, there sounds like there are at least 60 down. FWP has been notified, but it will be interesting to hear what they determine the cause to be; of course avian flu is the top suspect, since we are not having terrible weather.

Hello. I’m inquiring about all the dead geese that are laying on the ice in Great Falls by the central west Bridge and River Drive. Across from the new construction. I’ve never seen a goose really not survive the winter, but there’s not at least 15 laying dead on the ice there.

Reporter Asher Lynde is investigating and trying to get information from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. We will update you once we get details.

