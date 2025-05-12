Delta drops direct flights from Great Falls to Minneapolis

The Great Falls International Airport announced Delta Air Lines has dropped its service from Great Falls to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

Starting in September of 2025, Delta Air Lines will no longer have direct flights between Great Falls and Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

This is due to Delta, as well as other airlines, facing economic shortfalls and slower bookings.

After the peak season this summer, Delta will focus on consolidating its connections through the Salt Lake City hub.

Great Falls airport director John Faulkner said there will still be the same number of Delta seats available, though the routes will be different.

“All the airlines, really, are projecting a pretty weak demand this fall. They're all seeing some economic downturnindicators and so advance bookings are way off, and so, there's hundreds of routes being cut, hundreds of flights this fall amongst all the airlines, and this is one of the ones they’re cutting,” said Faulkner.

According to Faulkner, if things seem to be improving next year, we could see Minneapolis back on the booking screen next summer.