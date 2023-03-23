Delta makes a move at Great Falls airport

A new Delta ticketing counter opened on Wednesday, March 22nd at the Great Falls International Airport. It's the first of several upcoming improvements to the airport will see within the next five years.

I talked with the Airport Director, John Faulkner, to discuss what the airport has in store.

“We’re in the middle of a what we call a ticketing lobby expansion, and what we're doing is we're replacing all the airline ticket counters and baggage conveyor belts. The conveyor belts are original to the 1975 terminal, so they're coming up on their 50th anniversary,” explained Faulkner.

These improvements are meant to streamline the checked bag process. Currently if you check a bag with United Airlines, for example, the bag is first taken back to the airlines designated area with its one-way system conveyor belt. It is then transported to another airlines area to be pushed through the screener before returning to its designated area.

The renovations will create one centralized location for bags to be brought and screened before being placed on their perspective aircrafts.This is not the only improvement taking place at the airport.

Faulkner explained improvements would eventually be made to expand certain concourses, increase signage, and replacing the flat roof of the airport.

“One complaint we've heard a lot is it’s dark when you walk up to the building in the early morning. We'll be lighting those entries to make them very apparent,” Faulkner said.

Renovations are expected to be complete around Christmas making it easier to travel for the holidays.

However, if you plan to travel and check a bag within the next couple of months, make sure to get to the Great Falls International airport two hours early to accommodate construction delays.



