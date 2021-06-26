Demolition derby coming to Electric City Speedway

GREAT FALLS — The Dynamic Motors Derby is returning to the Electric City Speedway on Sunday, June 27, at 5pm.

When most people hear the words "demolition derby," they might think of bright colors, roaring engines, and cars getting smashed beyond recognition, but for the drivers of the Dynamic Motors Derby it means so much more.

Zack Wynegar reflects on how much the derby has been a part of his life: “I remember watching my uncle and then he convinced me to do it, and I made my first car, and I’ve loved it ever since.”

The derby started in 2006 but after taking a nearly 13-year hiatus Kelly McNeese, the derby coordinator, decided to bring it back to Great Falls: “I decided it was time to bring something back for the community to watch, instead of just a racetrack.”

Advance tickets are $16 for adults (ages 16-65); $5 for students (ages 8-15). Tickets can be bought at Trans Tech Automotive; Johnny's Bar & Casino; NAPA Auto Parts; Westgate Repair & Towing; Cowboys Bar; Twenty Past 4; and Dairy Queen (10th Avenue South location).

Admission at the gate is $18 for adults, and $5 for students.

Free admission for ages 7 and under, and 66 and older.