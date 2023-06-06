Details on Library Mill Levy in-person voting

GREAT FALLS — The June 6th election for the Library Mill Levy will be on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Voters can go to Exhibition Hall at the Montana ExpoPark to cast an absentee ballot or be administered one.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

At the time of this article, the Cascade County Elections Office does not have information on its website regarding in-person voting.

MTN News contacted the Elections Office asking if it will be updated ahead of Tuesday's election, and office staff said they will work on updating the website (link).

To contact the elections office, call 406-454-6803.

