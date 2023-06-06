Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Details on Library Mill Levy in-person voting

vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
WFTS
vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 20:07:18-04

GREAT FALLS — The June 6th election for the Library Mill Levy will be on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Voters can go to Exhibition Hall at the Montana ExpoPark to cast an absentee ballot or be administered one.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

At the time of this article, the Cascade County Elections Office does not have information on its website regarding in-person voting.

MTN News contacted the Elections Office asking if it will be updated ahead of Tuesday's election, and office staff said they will work on updating the website (link).

To contact the elections office, call 406-454-6803.

Library Mill Levy: Pro and Con

Library Mill Levy: advocates and opponents

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!