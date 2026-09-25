GREAT FALLS — Diane Volk’s family has attended Great Falls public schools for more than a century. Now she’s giving $500,000 to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation to enhance education and support students and teachers across the district.

Volk and her late husband, Roy, met at Great Falls High School and both graduated from there. She said the gift is a way to thank the schools and teachers who have meant so much to her family.

WATCH: GENEROUS GIFT TO ENHANCE EDUCATION IN GREAT FALLS

Diane Volk gives $500,000 to support Great Falls students and teachers

“I’m behind our school system, and I will be forever,” Volk said.

The gift will also support an outdoor classroom at East Middle School, teacher grants and a scholarship in Diane and Roy’s names. At Great Falls High, part of the donation will go toward a CNA lab in the new STEM Center.

“Especially with so many more students going into the health sciences, creating that opportunity for these students to have some more hands-on skills—it’s huge for our Great Falls Public Schools students,” said foundation executive director Katelyn Marsik.

Volk said she’s proud that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have been part of the Great Falls school system, too.

“It makes me proud,” she said of the gift. “But most of all, it makes me humble.”

