Direct flights from Great Falls to Minneapolis set to begin

Officials with the Great Falls International Airport announced on Monday that Delta Airlines direct flights to Minneapolis are scheduled to return on February 17, 2023.

A news release says that flights will operate daily, leaving Great Falls at 5:45am and reaching MSP at 9:25am.

Returning flights will depart MSP at 9:30pm and reach Great Falls at 11:15pm.

Flights will be on a 76-seat regional jet with two-class service.

The news release notes: "Based on the schedules currently published by all airlines, GTF can expect 8% more seats in the first five months of 2023 than the airport had in 2019, before the pandemic. With more seats and destinations, 2023 is shaping up to be a great time to fly. The Airport encourages travelers to shop for airfare early. Flight search engine like Google Flights can help find the best price and times for your trip before making final reservation on the airline’s website."

