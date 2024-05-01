Discounted adoptions at Great Falls Animal Shelter

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host the “Empty the Shelters” event with the goal of putting an end to pet homelessness.

“Empty the Shelters” began in 2016 and has been able to find homes for more than 200,000 pets across the nation.

“We've been participating at least for the last three years, that I am aware of, and we do it almost every time that they allow,” said Laramie Smovir, interim operations manager for GFAS. “Last year we did four different events; this year we're planning on doing all 3 or 4 that they do. We offer it as many times as we can to try and help cover those costs, but still offer the opportunity for all of these animals to find their perfect forever homes.”



The event runs from May 1st through the 15th at the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

“On a normal week we see that we get five, six, seven, maybe ten animals adopted out. During the BISSELL Pet Foundation's ‘Empty the Shelters’ events, we see that we're getting 15 to 20 animals adopted about a week. So, it's actually significantly increasing the number of animals that are going out,” said Smovir.

Smovir said around this time of year we are going into breeding season where they typically see a lot of kittens coming into the shelter. This event allows them the extra space to be able to take in those animals and care for them.

“The general cost of adoption for a dog is $150. The general adoption for a cat is $55,” Smovir explained. “During the BISSELL Pet Foundation event, we're able to lower that to $50 for a dog and $25 for a cat, so it's a pretty significant reduction.”

The reduced adoption fees do not include the cost of the city license for individuals who live within the city limits. Licenses can be purchased at the animal shelter or participating veterinary clinics.

Click here to see the current list of adoptable pets.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.