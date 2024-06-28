Renowned for its rivers and trails, Great Falls offers more than just scenic hikes and water activities. This summer, mountain biking emerges as a thrilling option for adventure seekers of all levels.

The sport provides an excellent way to stay active and explore the outdoors, regardless of the weather.

Mountain biking, like any sport, comes with its risks. Safety should always be a top priority.

Beth Benedict, an avid mountain biker, shared some essential tips: "Bikers, of course, yield to hikers. You might carry a little tool bag with a few tools, but when you're just starting out, all you really need is a helmet, a bike, and a water bottle."

Discover Mountain Biking Adventures in Great Falls This Summer

Chance Benedict, another mountain biking enthusiast, added, "If you go out for a longer ride in the summer, it gets pretty hot here, so make sure you have plenty of water. Also, watch out for rattlesnakes."

Great Falls boasts a variety of trails that cater to different skill levels and preferences. Each trail offers a unique experience.

Beth's favorite trail is the Black Diamond Trail on the North Shore, which stretches between Cochrane Dam and Ryan Dam. "It's probably my overall favorite," she said.

Chance has a different favorite: "As far as a full trail, I think my favorite is the Last Walk. It's on the South Shore, all the way at the very end. You get out there, and it has a remote feel with some fun rock tech down below. There's a waterfall you can hike down to and see. It's just a cool experience."

For those new to mountain biking or looking to join a community, several organizations in Great Falls offer support and camaraderie.

The local trail association, which started this spring, focuses on maintaining and expanding the trails. "We've been busy this spring mowing down the weeds and did a lot of mowing last summer too," Chance said.



Beth highlighted the community aspect of the sport: "One thing that's kind of fun is our bike club does a group ride on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. We either meet at the South Shore Trailhead or the North Shore Trailhead, and a whole bunch of people get together. All riders are welcome."

Whether you're an experienced mountain biker or just starting out, Great Falls offers a fantastic array of trails and a welcoming community to help you make the most of your summer adventures.