Document-shredding event in Great Falls

Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 27, 2021
GREAT FALLS — You have an opportunity on Tuesday, April 27, to get your documents shredded in Great Falls, while also helping to raise money to help fight polio.

The Great Falls Rotary Club will host the shredding event at Meadow Lark Country Club from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The club will use money raised during the event to help fight polio in third world countries.

The cost to shred is $10 for the first two boxes, $15 for boxes three through five, and $20 per box after that.

The Great Falls Rotary Club's Facebook page says: "Montana Business Archives has partnered with the Rotary Club of Great Falls to raise awareness and money to END POLIO NOW through a document shred event. Shredding is done on site."

