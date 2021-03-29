Dogs enjoy "Easter Egg Hunt" at Fetch

GREAT FALLS — The Easter holiday is right around the corner, and Fetch Pet Boutique in Great Falls celebrated with some furry friends by hosting a Dog Easter Egg Hunt.

They placed more than one thousand eggs in their fenced-in area, filled with tasty treats and puppy prizes. Some lucky dogs found eggs with discount coupons and one pup won a free spring photo session.

Fetch started their Dog Easter Egg Hunt in 2019 with much success, but after Covid canceled last year’s plans, the pet boutique was excited to bring the event back.

“It’s just a really fun event, you know there’ a lot of Easter egg hunts for kids and families, and of course at Fetch, the dogs are families and so we decided to open that up for the dogs,” said Fetch owner Ashley Wilkinson.