With the cold weather and snow on the way, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas and that feeling is spreading to downtown Great Falls with the placement of this year's Christmas tree.

Donated Christmas tree goes up in downtown Great Falls

Organized by the Downtown Great Falls Development Authority, an evergreen donated and sourced by a community member every year is placed in front of the Civic Center.

Adorned with lights and decorations, the tree will be the centerpiece of holiday celebrations in the city.

Harley Severns, the Downtown Great Falls Development Marketing Coordinator, said that the community gets excited to see the tree every year.

She explained, “It’s crazy to see just how much people love it. We put up the tree today which has no lights or decorations yet, and we still got around 200 likes from the live Facebook video."

This year, the tree was donated by Bruce Foss, who dedicated the tree to his parents, Margarete and Earl Foss, who have wanted to donate their tree for years.



Severns noted, “Obviously we could hire out or have a fake tree or whatever, but it's really cool to hear the stories behind why these different people or families want their trees downtown and it's a cool way to kind of tell a story throughout all of our Christmas events.”

The tree will be lit at the conclusion of the Parade Of Lights on Saturday, November 30th, at 6pm.

The tree will remain on display throughout the holiday season, and more Christmas decorations are on the way for downtown.

