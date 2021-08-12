Donation will help Easterseals-Goodwill help senior citizens

GREAT FALLS — On Thursday afternoon in Great Falls, U.S. Bank Hi-Line Hub manager Todd Neighbor presented a $7,500 check to Easter Seals Northern Rocky Mountains.

The money will be used to help senior citizens who want to get back into the job market through the agency's Senior Community Service Employment Program; it offers training opportunities to low-income adults age 55 and older.

"It will help them in applying for jobs where they'll be able to have appropriate work clothes, maybe transportation to get to the job, different things they might need to go to a job interview,” explained Michelle Belknap, CEO of Easter Seals Northern Rocky Mountains.

The money is from the bank’s Work, Home, and Play Foundation.

Easter Seals applied for the money to help seniors that the organization serves.

“It feels very, very good because the community is the core to what we do here at U.S. Bank,” said Neighbor.