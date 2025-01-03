Door-to-door inspections in Great Falls for water service line inventory

Starting in January of 2025, City of Great Falls inspectors will be going door to door inspecting water service lines to complete the EPA-mandated lead-copper water service line inventory.

The city said in a news release this week that notice letters were mailed to about 6,000 addresses with water service lines of “unknown” material in the city limits in November of 2024.

The City is following up with those who did not respond to the letter by going door to door to identify the material type of the water service line.

If your address did not receive a letter or is not listed on the City’s Water Service Inventory on the City of Great Falls website, you do not need to respond and an inspector will not visit your property.



For those with “unknown” water service line materials who have not responded to the November notice, City inspectors will visit addresses to attempt to identify the material of the water service line inside the building.

City inspectors will request to enter the building or crawl space to visually see the water service line to determine the material. These employees will have City of Great Falls IDs with their name and photo.

If no one answers when the inspector knocks, a door hanger will be left with instructions to schedule an inspection or complete the inspection yourself and email the information to the City.

If you did not receive the notice of “unknown” water service line material type or if you already responded to the notice, you do not need to respond and will not be visited.

To learn more about the EPA Lead and Copper Rule, click here. For more information on the revision, click here.

For more information, call the City's Water Service Inventory Hotline at 406-455-8401, click here, or email waterserviceline@greatfallsmt.net.