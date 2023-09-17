Great Falls kicks off Octoberfest with the 'MOtober Mile'

The community of Great Falls kicked off Octoberfest on Saturday, as the Downtown Great Falls Association partnered with Kellergeist and Mighty Mo Brew Pub to hose the sixth annual "MOtoberfest."

The main event of MOtoberfest is the MOtober Mile, which is a team race of two or three people on each team. Participants take turns running laps around the block and each person chugs a glass of beer before each lap.

Other festivities include live music from Lester’s Mystery Oil, German grub from Kellergeist, German beer from various vendors and a cornhole derby.

“For the last six years, we've just tried to come up with something to kind of wrap up the summer [and] still keep people coming downtown,” said Kellie Pierce, the director of the Downtown Great Falls Association. “Obviously, the goal is to bring people downtown to shop and stay and play, and this is a great way to just get people together and have some fun.”

Two of the MOtober Mile volunteers are musicians and Great Falls residents.

The two “From Nothing” artists, Jonah Shirley and Josh Reeves, said this event is a great way to get out into the community and drink some good beer.

“The beer is good and it's never a bad way to support a local business, then to go eat a local meal, drink a local beer, and then go see a local show,” said Shirley.

Josh said it’s great “to be able to close out the summer with a beautiful day like this and be able to jog the beautiful streets of Great Falls."