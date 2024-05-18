Downtown Great Falls revitalized with weekend events

Downtown Great Falls continues to experience a vibrant revival including events designed to draw residents and tourists alike.

Among the notable events is the Mimosa Showdown, a popular attraction where bars and restaurants compete to craft the best mimosa. This bubbly event not only delights attendees with creative and delicious beverages but also boosts local restaurant and bar business.

Kellie Pierce of Downtown Great Falls says that events like these help create a sense of community between consumer and business. “We've come a long way in the last five, ten years, so we've got some awesome business owners and they all work together. We all just help to rise each other up and create a sense of community.”



In addition to Mimosa Showdown, Military Appreciation Days will be hosted downtown throughout the weekend. In honor of Armed Forces Week, several of the downtown businesses will be offering sales, specials, and deals with military ID (see below).

“We're lucky to be in the military community to have Malmstrom in our community,” Kellie added. “We want to welcome the folks that are stationed here or that have chosen to retire here and really want them to feel welcome and know that they have a place to call their own downtown.”

These events are a part of the broader effort to rejuvenate downtown Great Falls, fostering a sense of community.

The following establishments have confirmed specials (with proof of Military ID):

