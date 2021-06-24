Night Market and Summer Block Party in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls will host a Downtown Night Market on Thurday, June 24, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring local vendors, food, and music.

Destination Downtown Great Falls says : "Enjoy an evening of market vendors, live music by Joel Corda, and good food along Central Ave. Bring the family downtown after work for a relaxing evening, do some shopping and get outside!"

At the same time, there will be a Downtown Summer Block Party at The Block restaurant (#4 5th Street South). It will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event page states : "Brewery tap takeover with Katabatic Brewing Co. Music by Lester's Mystery Oil. This is a family friendly event. No outside food or beverage allowed."

The Downtown Night Market was held in 2018 and 2018, but was canceled last year due to Covid restrictions.

