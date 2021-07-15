Downtown Summer Block Party on Thursday

GREAT FALLS — There will be a Downtown Summer Block Party in Great Falls on Thursday, July 15th.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. along 5th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South.

The event page states:



Stop downtown for a street party with live local music, games and more!

Brewery tap takeover with Kalispell Brewing Co.

Music by Melissa Lynn Band

Special appearance of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

Cornhole Tournament! $20 team entry fee Single elimination tournament with 16 teams and prizes for top three teams. Sign up: theblockgf.com/cornhole



Organizers say that this will be a family-friendly event; no outside food or beverage allowed.