Downtown Summer Block Party on Thursday

Posted at 7:32 AM, Jul 15, 2021
GREAT FALLS — There will be a Downtown Summer Block Party in Great Falls on Thursday, July 15th.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. along 5th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South.

The event page states:

  • Stop downtown for a street party with live local music, games and more!
  • Brewery tap takeover with Kalispell Brewing Co.
  • Music by Melissa Lynn Band
  • Special appearance of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!
  • Cornhole Tournament!
    • $20 team entry fee
    • Single elimination tournament with 16 teams and prizes for top three teams.

Organizers say that this will be a family-friendly event; no outside food or beverage allowed.

For more information, click here to visit the Event page on Facebook.

