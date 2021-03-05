Downtown Summer Jam announces concert line-up

GREAT FALLS — The organizers of the Downtown Summer Jam on Thursday announced the acts that will perform this summer. Enbar, The Block Bar & Grill, Mighty Mo Brewing Company, and Fat Tuesday Casino are again teaming up to host the three three concerts.

Lainey Wilson takes the stage July 21; Chris Bandi is scheduled for August 11; and Jackson Dean will perform August 26. Click here for more details about the performers.

This summer will be the third year for Downtown Summer Jam - and the second for the Independence Day Hootenanny , which is a free concert open to the public. LANCO will perform at the July 4th event.

Downtown Summer Jam announcement

Michael Hallahan, co-owner of The Block Bar & Grill and Enbar, said community members and businesses are looking forward to the performances after Covid struck down events last year.

"People were disappointed we couldn't do it last year so we've had a lot of positive feedback this year about getting to be able to do it this summer," he said.