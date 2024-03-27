Downtown Summer Jam announces 2024 concert lineup

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Downtown Summer Jam organizers announced their sixth annual concert lineup.

The outdoor concerts will be at the corner of Central Avenue and Fifth Street in downtown Great Falls; gates open at 5pm.

Country artist Will Jones will headline the first concert on Wednesday, June 19. Opening artist is Jeremy McComb.

On Wednesday, July 24, country songwriter Ella Langley will perform. Opening artist is Palmer Anthony.

The concert on Wednesday, August 21, will feature country artist Bryan Martin. Opening artist is The Powell Brothers.



Organizers provided the following details in a news release:

Will Jones' sound is rooted in the country and bluegrass he grew up picking in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A product of his honky-tonk schooling, Will balances a sharply unique musical perspective while drawing influence from the greats that have come before.



Alabama native Ella Langley spikes her unfiltered true stories with unapologetic rock 'n' roll grit and unassuming pop appeal. On the heels of her debut EP Excuse The Mess and with several high-profile songwriting cuts, Ella has been widely touted as an artist to watch, and just the kind of maverick country music needs.



With a blue-collar, working-class background, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes. His music's real-life emotions and experiences resonate with audiences because the two are one and the same. This self-taught musician is quickly becoming recognized as one of country music's emerging new talents.



The Downtown Summer Jam was started in 2018 by Enbär Craft Cocktail Lounge, Fat Tuesdays Casino, and The Mighty Mo Brewing Co. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy a street party with dancing, food and drink vendors, and positive vibes galore.

Tickets are $20 for each concert or $50 for all three shows. They can be bought at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue) or by clicking here.



Organizers also announced on Wednesday that the annual "4th of July Hootenanny" concert at 11 a.m. on July 4th will feature country music star Rodney Atkins.

The concert begins right after the annual Independence Day parade in downtown Great Falls which starts at 11 a.m. The stage will be at the intersection of Fifth Street and Central Avenue.

Food, beverage, and alcohol vendors will be available. Admission to the "4th of July Hootenanny" is free.

