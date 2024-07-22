Downtown Summer Jam: Ella Langley concert

GREAT FALLS — The Downtown Summer Jam concert series continues this week.

The outdoor concerts will be at the corner of Central Avenue and Fifth Street in downtown Great Falls; gates open at 5pm.

Country artist Will Jones headlined the first concert on Wednesday, June 19.

On Wednesday, July 24, country songwriter Ella Langley will perform. Opening artist is Palmer Anthony.

The concert on Wednesday, August 21, will feature country artist Bryan Martin. Opening artist is The Powell Brothers.

Organizers provided the following details in a news release:

Will Jones' sound is rooted in the country and bluegrass he grew up picking in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A product of his honky-tonk schooling, Will balances a sharply unique musical perspective while drawing influence from the greats that have come before.



Alabama native Ella Langley spikes her unfiltered true stories with unapologetic rock 'n' roll grit and unassuming pop appeal. On the heels of her debut EP Excuse The Mess and with several high-profile songwriting cuts, Ella has been widely touted as an artist to watch, and just the kind of maverick country music needs.



With a blue-collar, working-class background, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes. His music's real-life emotions and experiences resonate with audiences because the two are one and the same. This self-taught musician is quickly becoming recognized as one of country music's emerging new talents.



The Downtown Summer Jam was started in 2018 by Enbär Craft Cocktail Lounge, Fat Tuesdays Casino, and The Mighty Mo Brewing Co. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy a street party with dancing, food and drink vendors, and positive vibes galore.

Tickets are $20 for each concert. They can be bought at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue) or by clicking here.

