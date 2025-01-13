Drainage repairs planned at 10th Street North and North River Road

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is soliciting public comment on a proposal to complete storm drainage repairs by replacing an existing storm drain with about 130 feet of new storm drainpipe next to North River Road. A section of the road was closed in September 2024.

The project begins at the intersection with 10th Street North and extends east along the north side of North River Road.

River Road runs along the north side of the Missouri River and into Black Eagle, and should not be confused with River Drive, which runs along the south side of the river.

Proposed work includes excavating to remove and abandon the existing drainpipe and installing a new storm drainpipe. The purpose of the project is to restore storm water drainage through the project area.



Construction is tentatively planned for 2025 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. Right-of-way acquisition or temporary construction permits are not anticipated. Relocation of utilities may be necessary. Landowners may be contacted prior to construction regarding temporary permits.

MDT invited people to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project.

Comments may be submitted online by clicking here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10612000.

Contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at 406-454-5900 with questions or comments about the project.