Draw-down of reservoir above Rainbow Dam

On September 25, 2022, NorthWestern Energy began drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from full-pool level to replace wooden flash boards on the face of the dam.

Crews are removing old boards and replacing them with new ones.

The reservoir will be back to full pool by October 6.

People and pets should not enter the riverbed. Deep mud, slippery rocks, and the short duration of the water drawdown will create safety hazards.

“The wooden flash boards were last replaced in 2004,” said Dereck Besich, NorthWestern Energy Hydro Plant Foreman, in a news release. “The aged boards are leaking water which requires a high level of maintenance and frequent repairs. Replacing the boards will reduce maintenance and make the dam perform more efficiently.”



