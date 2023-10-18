Driver charged after deadly crash in Great Falls

Scott Byron of Black Eagle has been charged in Great Falls Municipal Court following the death of a motorcylist in Great Falls.

The 27-year old woman died after a two-vehicle collision in Great Falls on October 6, 2023, at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of River Drive North and 18th Avenue North.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that Bryon was driving a pickup truck and approaching a stop sign on 18th Avenue North.

Byron slowed to about 12 miles per hour, and proceeded into the intersection, according to the MHP.

The woman driving a motorcycle was in the intersection, and the pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

The woman was taken to Benefis Health System and died several days later due to her injuries. Her name has not been released at this point.

Bryon was not injured.

The MHP said there is no indication that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Great Falls Police Department on Wednesday said that Byron, 60 years old, has been charged with careless driving involving death, stop sign violation, and seatbelt violation.

Montana Code 61-8-302 states: "A person operating or driving a vehicle on a public highway shall drive it in a careful and prudent manner that does not unduly or unreasonably endanger the life, limb, property, or other rights of a person entitled to the use of the highway."

We will update you if we get more information.

