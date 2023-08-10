'Dunk A Doc' raises money for youth reading program at Benefis

GREAT FALLS — The Benefis Foundation hosted its first-ever "Dunk A Doc" on Thursday, August 10, 2023. People paid money to dunk physicians and other providers at Benefis hospital. Proceeds will go to buying books for the "Reach Out And Read" program for pediatric patients.

Well, I had the idea because Jamie Wald came to me about the idea of fundraising for the Reach Out and Read program. And I came up with the idea of having an event so we can raise money for the Reach and Read program. I really wanted to do this because when I was a kid I was always nervous to go to doctor's appointments too, and I don't want kids to feel scared or anxious about going to doctors because doctors are here to help you and they're supposed to make you healthy and make sure that everything is okay. And so I feel that with books being provided to these kids, these kids are going to feel safe and welcome and they're going to be able to get checked and it's going to go a lot smoother for the doctor as well so they can examine these kids and the kids can just get distracted by the books.

So reach out and read. Is a is a fund here that provides books to our pediatric patients that are five months old, up to five years. Six years. Excuse me. And talking to our providers over in the Women's and Children's Center, they talk about how reading and literacy is so important to a child's development. It creates time for parents to be with their children. And they've also noted to us that during an exam, a lot of times parents will take a cue from them, start reading the book to the child, and it creates a better opportunity for the providers to make an exam or have an examination on the pediatric patients. So puts them at ease. It also gives them an opportunity to check out, you know, motor skills and see how they're doing in those areas.

So the program is called Reach Out and Read. It provides books to children getting wellness checks from ages six months to five years at the Women and Children Center. It's something that's near and dear to my heart to help children read, to get them interested in it. I came today dressed as one of my favorite characters, and when I was reading to my children, routinely read Winnie the Pooh. And it's any time you get a chance to, I guess, get wet, it's a good day. And so Duncan Dark was right up my alley as a way to volunteer and help raise some money to further the program.

One of the things I think we can be proud of here at Benefits is the last two years, we've we've given out almost 5000 books. So that's a good number to be in the hands of kids here in the community.

People can give many ways they can call here at the Benefits Foundation, go online, come here, Dunk A Doc and throw a few balls to Dunk A Doctor.

So make sure to comes support Reach Out and Read. Here in Great Falls. I'm Paul Sanchez for MTN News

