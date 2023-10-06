Duplicate bills sent to some Great Falls utility customers

Some City of Great Falls utility customers may have received duplicate bills in the mail in recent days.

City officials say that it happened due to a “printing glitch,” and assure residents that their accounts have been billed only once.

These are the exact same bills, mailed twice in separate envelopes.

If you have received a duplicate bill, you’re asked to call Utilities Customer Service at 406-727-7660.

The company that prints the utility bills is researching the incident and trying to compile a list of all customers who received duplicate bills.

