Early-morning fire in Great Falls

Posted at 10:26 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 12:51:00-04

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Great Falls on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The fire was reported at about 8:38 a.m. along 7th Street Northwest between Central Avenue West and 1st Avenue NW.

The fire happened in one of several mobile homes on the lot.

The Great Falls Fire Rescue on-scene commander says that firefighters conducted a sweep of all residences and found no people or pets inside, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished within an hour; the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

There is no word at this point on the amount of damage caused by the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department responded to the incident.

