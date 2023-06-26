GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman is without a home after an early morning fire.
The fire was called in by a neighbor at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023.
According to Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh, the home in the 1400 block of 14th Street South is a total loss.
The woman who lives there was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out uninjured.
Early morning house fire in Great Falls; no injuries
The cause of the fire is not yet known; the Great Falls fire and police departments are investigating.
We will update you if we get more information, including how you might be able to help the woman.
