Early morning house fire in Great Falls; no injuries

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman is without a home after an early morning fire.

The fire was called in by a neighbor at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023.

According to Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh, the home in the 1400 block of 14th Street South is a total loss.

The woman who lives there was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out uninjured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known; the Great Falls fire and police departments are investigating.

We will update you if we get more information, including how you might be able to help the woman.



