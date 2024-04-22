'Earth Day' celebration at Giant Springs State Park

With Monday, April 22nd, being Earth Day, Giant Springs State Park celebrated early on Sunday by teaching kids that a little effort goes a long way to protect our earth.

“This event includes earthly crafts and active games that will be provided to children, and it is intended to entertain participants, but also educate them on sustainable practices for nature-based recreation,” said Kasey Linskey, a recreation ranger for FWP.

Each of the crafts and activities provided at the earth day celebration taught an important lesson to the kids about how to respect the parks and nature.



“We are caring for the birds by providing ‘do it yourself bird feeders’ and we are practicing throwing away our trash by playing games of trash basketball, and so much more,” Linskey said.

Earth Day encourages everyone to celebrate nature and work together to create a better future for generations to come.

“It is important to introduce children to nature and important to provide good examples for them to treat nature respectfully because that is our future generation and our parks will depend on them,” said Linskey. “We couldn't do this without the community. Big events like this really depend on the people that come to it and moving out of our winter months and into spring and summer, we are excited to offer more events for community involvement and educate people that come.”

There will be several more events taking place at Giant Springs State Park throughout the spring and summer to continue getting out and about in the community.