Eggen takes on new role at Great Falls Fire Rescue

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue has a new Deputy Chief of Training, as Nolan Eggen was sworn in at Fire Station 1 on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

He is transitioning into his new role after serving as a GFFR Captain.

Eggen has been with Great Falls Fire Rescue for 19 years, and said, "I'm pretty excited with this new role. I think there's a lot of work to do that the fire department's been on a real upward trend for a while now, and I'm hoping to implement some things that'll keep us heading that direction."

He added, "It's been a real honor over the years. I've got to see a lot of things and do a lot of things and I think all that stuff prepared me just to be in the role I'm in now."

Experience and knowledge is what makes Eggen stand out in his new role.

EMS Deputy Chief Jeremy Virts explained, "He brings that expertise in. He has a drive for keeping up on current trends, not only in firefighting. So it's a multi-faceted area he has to cover so he's done a good job. He's moved into that role, it's a big transition for him as well as his family, but he's taken on the challenge pretty well."

BJay Perry, Battalion Chief for GFFR, said, "Not only is he pretty knowledgeable in firefighting aspects of what we do, but he's also a good instructor, and that's what I think we're really excited to see."

Eggen says he could not be more grateful for the support he has received from the community: "Just like to say thanks to the community for their support and the City of Great Falls Fire Department. We look forward to continuing to serve you."

