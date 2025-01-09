Elderly Great Falls man reported missing

The family of 78-year old Lynn Taskila of Great Falls is asking for help in locating him; he has reportedly been missing since December 24, 2024.

According to his daughter Tanya, he was last seen having dinner at the Stadium Sports Bar in Great Falls at 1121 Fifth Street South at about 6:30 p.m.

She says that he was wearing a jeans and a brown jacket, has wavy brown and grey hair, and a mustache.

He was driving a silver 2016 Buick Verano with license plate DGZ357; the car also is missing.

Tanya noted that her father has some memory and vision problems.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688, or call Tanya at 415-497-5417.

