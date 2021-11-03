Election Day 2021 in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Tuesday, November 2, 2021 is the last day to vote in Great Falls’ municipal elections for mayor and two city commissioner positions.

Ballots will be counted into Wednesday and initial results should be made available then.

There are two candidates for mayor and six for city commissioner.

Cascade County Clerk & Recorder Rina Fontana Moore says this year’s election has gotten less interest than years’ past and is unsure why, adding she noticed more campaign signs around town than usual.

“We’ve gotten just over 10,000 ballots back. That’s kind of disappointing when we sent out 29,000 of them,” Fontana Moore said. “Usually, they are about 15 to 20 thousand and a lot of people mail theirs in as opposed to coming in. We’re surprised we only got 10 thousand by now but we’re hoping a lot of people are just turning them in today.”

Great Falls residents who live within city limits and are registered to vote can visit 325 2nd Avenue North or the Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark until 8 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, if they have not voted yet and want to do so.

