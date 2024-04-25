Electric City Dirt Riders will host Central Montana Motocross Series

This weekend, the Electric City Dirt Riders will host rounds one and two of the Central Montana Motocross Series.

The Electric City Dirt Riders is a nonprofit motocross club, so all of the proceeds from memberships and events go back into the club, such as helping pay for improvements to the track and, recently, adding more space for spectators.

They offer a variety of memberships where members can come to the tracks and ride anytime, and hold spectator events that bring in revenue for the club.

Sean Williams, President of the Electric City Dirt Riders, explains, “We're anticipating, hopefully, close to 400 riders. There will be people from every age group, from 4 to 70 years old, every skill level from first time racers to the pros."

The club expects around twenty four races on both of their tracks to be held this weekend with riders competing at a variety of levels.



Williams says his favorite part about events like these are all the kids, stating, “It's pretty awesome watching all the kids have such a great time out there. And, you know, they all kind of become friends, and they're out there kind of riding and racing together. And, just to see the youth coming up and the future of the sport, it's, it's pretty rewarding."

Williams’ son Corbin also expressed his excitement for the sport, saying “It’s pretty fun because it just feels like you're flying out there. It's pretty fast, but it's not really scary once you get used to it."

The races will be held April 27th and 28th at the Electric City Dirt Riders Track, located at 3500 Rainbow Dam Road. Entry is $10, and races begin at 9am and will end around 4pm. For more information, click here.